Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks extend gains at open

Wed, Feb 05, 2020 - 9:46 AM

index2.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai rose again on Wednesday following a strong lead from Wall Street as fears over the impact of China's deadly coronavirus on the global economy began to ease.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.33 per cent, or 9.08 points, to 2,792.37 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, put on 0.67 per cent, or 10.92 points, to 1,648.94.

In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index added 0.72 per cent, or 193.34 points, to 26,869.32.

AFP

