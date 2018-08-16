You are here

Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks follow Wall St lower

Thu, Aug 16, 2018 - 10:25 AM

PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong and Shanghai shares both fell in early trade Thursday, tracking losses on Wall Street amid fresh concern over Turkey's currency crisis.

The Hang Seng Index slumped 0.80 per cent, or 219.92 points, to 27,103.67.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.17 per cent, or 31.83 points, to 2,691.43, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 1.20 per cent, or 17.83 points, to 1,463.99.

