Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks open with gains

Tue, May 07, 2019 - 9:47 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks edged up in the opening minutes of trade on Tuesday after the previous day's sharp losses, but investors remain on edge after Donald Trump's threat to hike tariffs on Chinese imports at the end of the week.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong added 0.36 per cent, or 103.76 points, to 29,313.58.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.27 per cent, or 7.83 points, to 2,914.29 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged up 0.59 per cent, or 8.99 points, to 1,524.79.

AFP

