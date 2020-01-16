Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks open with small gains

Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stocks started Thursday on a positive note as investors digested details of the China-US trade pact that was finally signed in Washington.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.11 per cent, or 32.53 points, to 28,806.12.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.18 per cent, or 5.69 points, to 3,095.73 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.07 per cent, or 1.29 points, to 1,815.50.

AFP