Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks plunge at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares tumbled more than one percent at the open Friday as trade frictions returned to the fore with a report saying Donald Trump wants to impose fresh tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports next month.

The Hang Seng Index added 1.3 per cent, or 365.84 points, to 27,798.21.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.28 per cent, or 7.63 points, to 2,730.11, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.41 per cent, or 5.95 points, to 1,461.23.

