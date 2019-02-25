Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks rise after Trump announces tariff delay

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong and mainland Chinese shares rose at the open of trade Monday after Donald Trump said he would delay hiking tariffs on Chinese imports and that trade talks were making "substantial progress".

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.55 per cent, or 159.22 points, to 28,975.52.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.22 per cent, or 34.16 points, to 2,838.39 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 1.53 per cent, or 22.62 points, to 1,499.87.

AFP