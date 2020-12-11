You are here

Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks up at open

Fri, Dec 11, 2020 - 9:44 AM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened with strong gains on Friday morning after the US moved closer to the authorisation of its first vaccine, while traders were keeping an eye on developments in stimulus talks.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.9 per cent or 223.62 points to 26,634.21.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.2 per cent or 7.73 points, to 3,381.01, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.2 per cent or 4.14 points to 2,257.57.

AFP

