Hong Kong: Share losses build at open

Wed, Jun 26, 2019 - 9:54 AM

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.59 per cent, or 17.45 points, to 2,964.62, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.57 per cent, or 8.82 points, to 1,551.64.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong extended losses in the first few minutes of business on Wednesday morning as US Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell warned of a weak economic outlook for the US economy, while traders also fret over the US-Iran standoff.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.50 per cent, or 139.82 points, to 28,046.16.

