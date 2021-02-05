 Hong Kong: Shares begin Friday's session with new gains, Stocks - THE BUSINESS TIMES

Hong Kong: Shares begin Friday's session with new gains

Fri, Feb 05, 2021 - 9:41 AM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks kicked off with gains on Friday morning after Wall Street chalked up new record highs, with investors growing increasingly confident in the global economic recovery.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.94 per cent, or 274.60 points, to 29,388.10 The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.28 per cent, or 9.81 points, to 3,511.66, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.29 per cent, or 6.83 points, to 2,360.10.

