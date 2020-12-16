You are here

Hong Kong: Shares begin with gains

Wed, Dec 16, 2020 - 9:41 AM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started Wednesday morning on the front foot following a strong lead from Wall Street on hopes US lawmakers will reach a stimulus deal soon.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.82 per cent or 213.92 points to 26,421.21.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.17 per cent or 5.70 points to 3,372.93, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.09 per cent or 1.99 points to 2,258.42.

