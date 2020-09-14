You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares close higher

Mon, Sep 14, 2020 - 4:20 PM

af_hangseng_140920.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended Monday with healthy gains, in line with a rally across Asia and fresh vaccine hopes as a trial resumed at the weekend.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.56 per cent, or 136.97 points, to 24,640.28.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.57 per cent, or 18.47 points, to close at 3,278.81, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange advanced 1.15 per cent, or 24.88 points, to 2,189.10.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 14, 2020 04:30 PM
Real Estate

Epic Suisse plans to raise 200m Swiss francs from IPO

[ZURICH] Commercial real estate company Epic Suisse AG said on Monday it wanted to raise around 200 million Swiss...

Sep 14, 2020 04:24 PM
Consumer

Singaporean taps captive market selling ant farms amid pandemic

[SINGAPORE] For many they are simply a pest, but for Singaporean entrepreneur John Ye his personal interest in the...

Sep 14, 2020 04:23 PM
Companies & Markets

Private exchange HGX begins trading

HG Exchange (HGX) has begun trading shares of private companies on its live exchange, it said in a press statement...

Sep 14, 2020 03:51 PM
Consumer

Amazon hiring 100,000 new employees in US, Canada

[LONDON] Amazon.com is hiring 100,000 full and part-time employees across the US and Canada, offering starting wages...

Sep 14, 2020 03:48 PM
Technology

Co-founder of Arm attacks sale to Nvidia as a 'disaster'

[LONDON] The US$40 billion sale of British chip designer Arm to Nvidia Corp from Japan's SoftBank is a disaster that...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore's total employment falls by record 103,500 in Q2; retrenchments double

Broker's take: Maybank downgrades Asean banks to negative; DBS among top picks

Hot stock: Sembmarine down 2.5% on heavy selloff

How Temasek unlocked value at Sembcorp

Broker's take: UOBKH upgrades StarHub to 'buy' on recovery plan

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.