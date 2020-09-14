Hong Kong: Shares close higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended Monday with healthy gains, in line with a rally across Asia and fresh vaccine hopes as a trial resumed at the weekend.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.56 per cent, or 136.97 points, to 24,640.28.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.57 per cent, or 18.47 points, to close at 3,278.81, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange advanced 1.15 per cent, or 24.88 points, to 2,189.10.

AFP