Hong Kong: Shares close lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended with slight losses on Thursday as profit-taking from a recent rally offset hopes for the China-US trade war after the two sides said they would delay some tariffs ahead of next month's talks.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.26 per cent, or 71.43 points, to 27,087.63.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.75 per cent, or 22.43 points, to 3,031.24 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.58 per cent, or 9.69 points, to 1,681.23.

AFP