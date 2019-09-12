You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares close lower

Thu, Sep 12, 2019 - 4:38 PM

doc772l58gb4hi1fmw4t7ni_doc772czrquylh12wezdizh.jpg
Hong Kong stocks ended with slight losses on Thursday as profit-taking from a recent rally offset hopes for the China-US trade war after the two sides said they would delay some tariffs ahead of next month's talks.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended with slight losses on Thursday as profit-taking from a recent rally offset hopes for the China-US trade war after the two sides said they would delay some tariffs ahead of next month's talks.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.26 per cent, or 71.43 points, to 27,087.63.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.75 per cent, or 22.43 points, to 3,031.24 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.58 per cent, or 9.69 points, to 1,681.23.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_trade_120919_4.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Banking & Finance

Economic uncertainties worry more rich Asians than their Western peers

BP_Razer_120919_3.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-GIC heavyweights bring heft to tech startups

BP_DBS Bank_120919_5.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Banks can use sustainability-linked loans to prod clients into going green

Must Read

Sep 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales down by 1.8% to S$3.6b in July

ak_unemployment_120919_45.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Unemployment for locals creeps up in Q2: MOM

BP_tariffs_120919_22.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Trump offers delay in tariff hike, responding to Chinese gesture

BT_20190912_HKEX12_3890386.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

HK Exchange's US$39b bid for LSE faces significant hurdles

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly