Hong Kong: Shares close on positive note

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended with gains Wednesday, reversing early losses on bargain buying, though energy firms were beaten down again following another rout on oil markets.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.51 per cent, or 131.13 points, to close at 25,971.47.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.21 per cent, or 5.65 points, to 2,651.51, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.54 per cent, or 7.51 points, to 1,386.43.

