Hong Kong: Shares close with more losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong and stocks in China sank Thursday as a morning rally ran out of steam, with investors worried about high valuations following the recent global sell-off.

The Hang Seng Index finished down 0.64 per cent, or 155.39 points, to 24,313.54.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.61 per cent, or 19.80 points, to close at 3,234.82, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange tumbled 2.14 per cent, or 46.53 points, to 2,129.25.

AFP