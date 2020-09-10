You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares close with more losses

Thu, Sep 10, 2020 - 4:17 PM

file7bgyj58ozs2ptwhoere.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong and stocks in China sank Thursday as a morning rally ran out of steam, with investors worried about high valuations following the recent global sell-off.

The Hang Seng Index finished down 0.64 per cent, or 155.39 points, to 24,313.54.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.61 per cent, or 19.80 points, to close at 3,234.82, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange tumbled 2.14 per cent, or 46.53 points, to 2,129.25.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 10, 2020 04:11 PM
Consumer

Reliance offers Amazon US$20b stake in retail arm

[BENGALURU] Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries is offering to sell a roughly US$20 billion...

Sep 10, 2020 04:02 PM
Banking & Finance

Bank Negara holds interest rates on tentative signs of recovery

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's central bank kept its key interest rate steady at a record low on Thursday, holding fire...

Sep 10, 2020 03:57 PM
Government & Economy

63 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were 63 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Thursday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,229....

Sep 10, 2020 03:53 PM
Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered restructures business units, leadership

[LONDON] Standard Chartered on Thursday announced a string of changes to its organisational structure, forming one...

Sep 10, 2020 03:52 PM
Energy & Commodities

BP's US$1.1b deal marks first step into offshore wind

[LONDON] BP, the oil giant that announced a seismic strategy shift last month, made its first venture into offshore...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB calls Lendlease Global Reit undervalued, initiates coverage

Employers urged to step up flexi-hours to ease crowding risk

Stocks to watch: Singtel, Sunningdale, Sembcorp, AGV, Raffles Education

Broker's take: CapitaLand Mall Trust poised to surprise on upside, says DBS

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB upgrades Dairy Farm to 'add' on 'palatable valuations'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.