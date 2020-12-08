You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares close with more losses

Tue, Dec 08, 2020 - 4:29 PM

AK_hkstocks_0812.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell again Tuesday following a weak lead from Wall Street and after the city's government announced fresh containment measures to fight a spike in virus cases.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.76 per cent, or 202.29 points, to 26,304.56.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.19 per cent, or 6.43 points, to 3,410.18, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was flat, edging down 0.93 points to 2,293.98.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 8, 2020 04:32 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets drop at open

[LONDON] European stock markets dropped slightly at the open Tuesday as traders continued to track Covid and Brexit...

Dec 8, 2020 04:15 PM
Banking & Finance

MAS awards qualifying full bank licence to China Construction Bank

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has awarded a qualifying full bank licence to China Construction Bank,...

Dec 8, 2020 04:11 PM
Government & Economy

12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

[SINGAPORE] There were 12 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon (Dec 8), taking Singapore's total to 58...

Dec 8, 2020 04:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Moody's upgrades Geo Energy after near-term refinancing risk removed

MOODY'S Investors Service has upgraded the corporate family rating of Geo Energy Resources to Caa1, from Caa3...

Dec 8, 2020 03:59 PM
Government & Economy

90-year-old grandmother is first in the world to get Pfizer vaccine

[LONDON] Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother, on Tuesday became the first person in the world to receive the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: DBS says Medtecs a 'buy' on high margins even after pandemic

Stocks to watch: DBS, OCBC, UOB, Singtel, SIA, Sabana Reit

Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws

Samsonite pivots more to backpacks, handbags to ride out Covid

Construction firms worry about margins as cost of labour rises

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for