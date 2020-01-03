Hong Kong: Shares down after US kills top Iran general

The Hang Seng index slipped 0.32 per cent, or 92.02 points, to 28,451.50.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended down Friday after a US strike that killed a top Iranian commander fuelled fears of a Middle East conflict, though energy firms rallied with oil prices.

The Hang Seng index slipped 0.32 per cent, or 92.02 points, to 28,451.50.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.05 per cent, or 1.41 points, to 3,083.79, although the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.27 per cent, or 4.69 points, to 1,760.85.

AFP