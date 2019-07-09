You are here

Hong Kong: Shares down at start of trade

Tue, Jul 09, 2019 - 10:05 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks slipped in the first few minutes of trade on Tuesday, extending the previous day's losses following another negative lead from Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.53 per cent, or 150.53 points to 28,181.16.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.15 per cent, or 4.54 points, to 2,928.82, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.08 per cent, or 1.20 points, to 1,553.60.

