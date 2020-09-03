You are here
Hong Kong: Shares drop at open
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started Thursday slightly lower, extending the previous day's losses, following a well-below-forecast reading on US private-sector jobs.
The Hang Sang Index dipped 0.37 per cent or 93.10 points to 25,026.99.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was marginally lower, inching down 0.77 point to 3,404.03, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.15 per cent or 3.42 points to 2,317.98.
AFP
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes