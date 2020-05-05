Hong Kong: Shares end firmer as city scales back lockdown measures

Hong Kong shares closed higher on Tuesday after the Asian financial hub scaled back social distancing measures put in place to curb the spread of the pandemic, and as economies elsewhere also showed signs of re-opening businesses.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares closed higher on Tuesday after the Asian financial hub scaled back social distancing measures put in place to curb the spread of the pandemic, and as economies elsewhere also showed signs of re-opening businesses.

The Hang Seng index closed up 1.1 per cent at 23,868.66. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 1 per cent.

The Hong Kong government said on Tuesday it will relax restrictions on public gatherings and allow gyms, cinemas and beauty parlours to re-open later this week.

The Chinese-ruled city has not reported any local transmissions for more than two weeks and recorded zero cases for seven of the past 10 days.

Mainland China's financial markets are closed until Wednesday for a public holiday.

With China closed, Hong Kong stocks followed Asian markets higher in early trade on signs that economies across the world were gradually resuming economic activity.

About 1.33 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded on Tuesday, the lowest in over a week, compared with 2.56 billion shares in the previous session.

