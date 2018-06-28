Hong Kong: Shares end higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended Thursday with gains as traders picked up bargains following three days of losses, with energy firms lifted by a surge in oil prices but confidence still shaky owing to China-US trade tensions.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.5 per cent, or 141.06 points, to close at 28,497.32.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index retreated 0.93 per cent, or 26.28 points, to 2,786.90 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 1.19 per cent, or 18.75 points, to 1,556.82.

