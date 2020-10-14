You are here

Hong Kong: Shares end higher as Xi's speech lifts tech stocks

Wed, Oct 14, 2020 - 4:56 PM

[BEIJING] Hong Kong shares recovered lost ground to close higher on Wednesday, as tech stocks climbed after Chinese President Xi Jinping's Shenzhen speech emphasised on property rights and protection for entrepreneurs, lifting risk appetite.

At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 17.41 points or 0.07 per cent at 24,667.09. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.43 per cent to 9,920.77.

China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.56 per cent at 3,340.78 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended 0.66 per cent weaker.

