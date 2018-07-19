You are here

Hong Kong: Shares end lower

Thu, Jul 19, 2018 - 4:35 PM

Hong Kong stocks closed lower Thursday, as the prospect of a global trade war left investors rattled despite the US Federal Reserve chief's upbeat assessment of the economy.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed lower Thursday, as the prospect of a global trade war left investors rattled despite the US Federal Reserve chief's upbeat assessment of the economy.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.38 per cent, or 106.56 points, to 28,010.86.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.53 per cent lower, or 14.71 points, to end at 2,772.55 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.79 per cent, or 12.54 points, to 1,575.58.

