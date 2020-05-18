You are here
Hong Kong: Shares end on positive note
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started the week with gains Monday, tracking advances across Asia, as countries continue to ease up on lockdown measures that have dragged on the global economy.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.58 per cent, or 137.30 points, to 23,934.77.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.24 per cent, or 6.96 points, to 2,875.42, but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.43 per cent, or 7.72 points, to 1,800.84.
AFP
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes