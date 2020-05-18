Hong Kong: Shares end on positive note

Hong Kong stocks started the week with gains Monday, tracking advances across Asia, as countries continue to ease up on lockdown measures that have dragged on the global economy.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started the week with gains Monday, tracking advances across Asia, as countries continue to ease up on lockdown measures that have dragged on the global economy.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.58 per cent, or 137.30 points, to 23,934.77.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.24 per cent, or 6.96 points, to 2,875.42, but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.43 per cent, or 7.72 points, to 1,800.84.

AFP