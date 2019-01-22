Hong Kong: Shares end sharply lower

Hong Kong stocks turned negative Tuesday after a recent rally as profit-takers moved in, while dealers were also spooked by a report saying China and the US were struggling to make progress on parts of their trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index sank 0.70 per cent, or 191.09 points, to end at 27,005.45.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.18 per cent, or 30.81 points, to 2,579.70, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 1.17 per cent, or 15.59 points, to 1,314.58.

AFP