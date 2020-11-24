You are here

Hong Kong: Shares end slightly higher

Tue, Nov 24, 2020 - 4:35 PM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares closed on a positive note Tuesday as Joe Biden was allowed to begin his transition into the White House, though concerns about a fresh virus spike in the city tempered the gains.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.39 per cent, or 102.00 points, to 26,588.20.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.34 per cent, or 11.67 points, to 3,402.82, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange also fell 0.34 per cent, or 7.81 points, to 2,294.15.

AFP

