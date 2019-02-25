Hong Kong: Shares end the day higher

Hong Kong shares ended up 0.50 per cent, or 143.00 points, at 28,959.30.

Reports that US President Donald Trump said he would delay an increase in tariffs on Chinese goods following "substantial progress" in trade talks did little to spur Hong Kong stocks.

But the news led China's stock markets to surge by more than five per cent.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 5.60 percent, or 157.05 points, to 2,961.28, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rallied 5.42 per cent, or 80.02 points, to 1,557.27.

