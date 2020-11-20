Hong Kong: Shares end the week on positive note

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed the week with gains Friday though optimism over a vaccine was tempered by fears about a surge in the coronavirus around the world.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.36 per cent, or 94.57 points, to 26,451.54.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.44 per cent, or 14.64 points, to 3,377.73, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.60 per cent, or 13.66 points, to 2,289.51.

AFP