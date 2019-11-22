You are here

Hong Kong: Shares end week on positive note

Fri, Nov 22, 2019 - 4:44 PM

Hong Kong stocks ended a tough week on a positive note Friday but investors remain nervous about the impact on the local economy and trade talks from a US lawmakers' bill supporting the city's rights.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended a tough week on a positive note Friday but investors remain nervous about the impact on the local economy and trade talks from a US lawmakers' bill supporting the city's rights.

The Hang Seng index climbed 0.48 per cent, or 128.20 points, to 26,595.08.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.63 per cent, or 18.35 points, to 2,885.29 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, shed 1.45 per cent, or 23.72 points, to 1,607.52.

