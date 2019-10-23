You are here

Hong Kong shares end with deep losses

Wed, Oct 23, 2019 - 4:28 PM

The flags of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, China and Hong Kong.The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.82 per cent, or 219.47 points, to 26,566.73.
AFP

[HONG KONG] Shares fell in Hong Kong on Wednesday in line with an Asia-wide sell-off, with traders keeping tabs on the possible reaction to a report saying China is drawing up a plan to remove the city's leader Carrie Lam after months of sometimes violent pro-democracy protests.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.43 per cent, or 12.76 points, to 2,941.62 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, shed 0.79 per cent, or 12.81 points, to 1,681.40.

AFP

sentifi.com

