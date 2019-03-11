You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares end with gains

Mon, Mar 11, 2019 - 4:38 PM

doc74fj1390mbr18ia74s8_doc6yk94c0zp0pzfkjl21t.jpg
Shares bounced in Hong Kong and mainland China Monday after suffering hefty losses at the end of last week, though traders remain on edge over the outlook for the global economy.
REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Shares bounced in Hong Kong and mainland China Monday after suffering hefty losses at the end of last week, though traders remain on edge over the outlook for the global economy.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong climbed 0.97 per cent, or 274.88 points, to 28,503.30.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 1.92 per cent, or 57.13 points, to 3,026.99, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rallied 3.90 per cent, or 62.54 points, to 1,667.82.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

li
Mar 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia

BT_20190311_VSHSBC_3719840.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

HSBC riding on strong macro environment, expects to gain market share in next 3 years

BT_20190311_NRTOPLINE_3719744.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cromwell European Reit eyes further growth after acquisition spree

Most Read

1 Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia
2 8Telecom served with court summons for non-repayment of share subscription
3 Spanish tycoon paying huge premium for Stanley St shophouse
4 Oxley's 1953 moves a third of its units; Sustained Land's One Meyer 14% sold
5 Retirement income products: flavour of the times

Must Read

BP_HKEX_110319_45.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Stocks

MSCI, HKEX to launch futures contracts on China share index

Mar 11, 2019
Government & Economy

MinLaw seeking public's views on proposed IP (Dispute Resolution) Bill

BP_SATS_110319_54.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ready-to-eat meals that can be kept for 6-24 months part of S$25m investment by SATS to produce more, cut waste

Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Hi-P International shares up 9% during Monday session, highest in 10 months

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening