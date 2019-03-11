Hong Kong: Shares end with gains

Shares bounced in Hong Kong and mainland China Monday after suffering hefty losses at the end of last week, though traders remain on edge over the outlook for the global economy.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong climbed 0.97 per cent, or 274.88 points, to 28,503.30.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 1.92 per cent, or 57.13 points, to 3,026.99, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rallied 3.90 per cent, or 62.54 points, to 1,667.82.

