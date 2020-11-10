Hong Kong: Shares end with more big gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares finished with more healthy gains on Tuesday as world markets surged on news that a vaccine being worked on by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer had been 90 per cent successful in trials.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.1 per cent or 285.31 points to 26,301.48.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.4 per cent or 13.59 points to 3,360.15, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 1.1 per cent or 24.61 points to 2,308.85.

