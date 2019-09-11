Hong Kong: Shares end with sharp gains

Hong Kong stocks closed sharply higher Wednesday, in line with healthy gains across Asia on optimism about the outlook for next month's China-US trade talks and following Beijing's decision to further open up its financial markets.

The Hang Seng Index rallied 1.78 per cent, or 475.38 points, to 27,159.06.

However, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.41 per cent, or 12.39 points, to 3,008.81 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.93 per cent, or 15.77 points, to 1,671.54.

AFP