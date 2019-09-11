You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares end with sharp gains

Wed, Sep 11, 2019 - 4:33 PM

doc7722krz14g81iciuk8df_doc76z19ed9aapwbxa9flg.jpg
Hong Kong stocks closed sharply higher Wednesday, in line with healthy gains across Asia on optimism about the outlook for next month's China-US trade talks and following Beijing's decision to further open up its financial markets.
EPA

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed sharply higher Wednesday, in line with healthy gains across Asia on optimism about the outlook for next month's China-US trade talks and following Beijing's decision to further open up its financial markets.

The Hang Seng Index rallied 1.78 per cent, or 475.38 points, to 27,159.06.

However, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.41 per cent, or 12.39 points, to 3,008.81 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.93 per cent, or 15.77 points, to 1,671.54.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

nz_maybank_110920.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Most financial institutions cut or hold fixed-deposit rates steady

BT_20190911_ANGCREDITOR11_3889171.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Real Estate

Sycamore Tree saga: trade creditor throws spanner in the works

nz_phone_110925.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore, Asean telcos stand to make billions from 5G: Report

Must Read

nz_prep2_110951.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Real Estate

Fewer condos, HDB flats leased in August but rents largely steady: SRX data

255-jervois-road1.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Real Estate

Jervois Road GCB up for sale with S$38.8m guide price

Sep 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

More crazy-rich Asians consider ESG factors when investing: poll

Sep 11, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Olam, Isetan, Delong, China Kangda, Star Pharmaceutical

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly