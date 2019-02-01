Hong Kong: Shares extend gains at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose in the opening minutes on Friday as the US and China hailed as positive trade talks between top officials, while Donald Trump said "tremendous progress" had been made.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.90 per cent, or 250.81 points, to 28,193.28.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.51 per cent, or 13.21 points, to 2,597.78, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.50 per cent, or 6.42 points, to 1,281.16.

AFP