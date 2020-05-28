You are here

Hong Kong: Shares fall at open

Thu, May 28, 2020 - 9:45 AM

Hong Kong stocks fell in the first few minutes of trade on Thursday as investors fret over the city's future as a financial hub after the US revoked its special trading status.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell in the first few minutes of trade on Thursday as investors fret over the city's future as a financial hub after the US revoked its special trading status.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.41 per cent, or 94.61 points, to 23,206.75.

But China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.05 per cent, or 1.40 points to 2,838.21, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange was flat, inching up 0.39 points to 1,774.61.

