You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares fall at Wednesday's open

Wed, Nov 04, 2020 - 9:42 AM

rk_HKEX_041120.jpg
Hong Kong stocks fell at the start of trade on Wednesday morning, with Alibaba plunging nearly 10 per cent after the debut of its financial unit Ant Group was suspended.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell at the start of trade on Wednesday morning, with Alibaba plunging nearly 10 per cent after the debut of its financial unit Ant Group was suspended.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.60 per cent, or 149.73 points, to 24,790.00.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.08 per cent, or 2.54 points, to 3,268.53, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.12 per cent, or 2.79 points, to 2,252.30.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 4, 2020 09:50 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares rise at Wednesday's open on US gains; STI up 0.6%

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Wednesday tracking overnight rises on Wall Street as polls began closing in the US...

Nov 4, 2020 09:38 AM
Government & Economy

Trump takes five states, Biden six plus DC: US media

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are battling it out for the White House,...

Nov 4, 2020 09:35 AM
Government & Economy

Senate Republican leader McConnell wins reelection: US media

[WASHINGTON] US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky won reelection on Tuesday, ensuring that the most...

Nov 4, 2020 09:21 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 1.34...

Nov 4, 2020 09:11 AM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand expects materially adverse impact for FY2020 financial performance

CAPITALAND expects financial performance for FY2020 to be materially adversely impacted, despite seeing "encouraging...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

UOB Q3 profit falls 40% to S$668m

World's biggest IPO halted as Ant Group feels Shanghai's bite

Hopes of a blue wave lift global markets; but FOMO may mask risks

Global financial institutions sinking sustainability roots in Singapore

Broker's take: Biden victory may give boost to Hi-P, Valuetronics, China Aviation Oil, HPHT

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for