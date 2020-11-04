Hong Kong: Shares fall at Wednesday's open

Hong Kong stocks fell at the start of trade on Wednesday morning, with Alibaba plunging nearly 10 per cent after the debut of its financial unit Ant Group was suspended.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.60 per cent, or 149.73 points, to 24,790.00.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.08 per cent, or 2.54 points, to 3,268.53, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.12 per cent, or 2.79 points, to 2,252.30.

AFP