Hong Kong: Shares fall for third day

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished Wednesday with losses, extending a sell-off to a third day as traders fret over the impact of protests on the city, while they are awaiting a key Federal Reserve policy decision later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.13 per cent, or 36.12 points, to 26,754.12.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.25 per cent, or 7.54 points, to 2,985.66 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.26 per cent, or 4.26 points, to 1,655.61.

AFP