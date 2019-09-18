You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares fall for third day

Wed, Sep 18, 2019 - 4:52 PM

doc775oahx7fie17fbhpfq9_doc7723znbsthh87fty3xf.jpg
Hong Kong stocks finished Wednesday with losses, extending a sell-off to a third day as traders fret over the impact of protests on the city, while they are awaiting a key Federal Reserve policy decision later in the day.
AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished Wednesday with losses, extending a sell-off to a third day as traders fret over the impact of protests on the city, while they are awaiting a key Federal Reserve policy decision later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.13 per cent, or 36.12 points, to 26,754.12.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.25 per cent, or 7.54 points, to 2,985.66 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.26 per cent, or 4.26 points, to 1,655.61.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

nz_sgx_180919.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Real Estate

HK turmoil: SGX-listed hospitality, retail, F&B firms to feel bigger impact

nz_celinetang_180931.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Securities watchdog looking into billionaire couple's purchase of Chip Eng Seng shares

nz_peklianguan_180919.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tiong Seng CEO, project director in CPIB probe

Must Read

Sep 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore's asset management industry grew at slower 5.4% pace to S$3.4 trillion last year: MAS

Sep 18, 2019
Stocks

Hot stock: Mapletree Industrial Trust jumps 4.3% after S$400m placement

nz_elderly_180931.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia least prepared against ageing, automation threats as Singapore leads in region: study

Image 2.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS aims to double Thai wealth business by 2023

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly