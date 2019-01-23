Hong Kong: Shares finish flat

Hong Kong stocks ended barely moved on Wednesday after swinging in and out of positive territory all through the day as investors keep tabs on developments in the China-US trade spat.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 2.75 points to end at 27,008.20.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.05 per cent, or 1.30 points, up at 2,581.00, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.13 per cent, or 1.70 points, to 1,316.28.

