Hong Kong: Shares finish lower on profit-taking

Wed, Nov 11, 2020 - 4:24 PM

PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares closed Wednesday with losses following a four-day rally fuelled by optimism over a virus vaccine and Joe Biden's US election victory.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.3 per cent or 74.50 points to 26,226.98.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.5 per cent or 17.95 points to 3,342.20, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 1.9 per cent or 44.89 points to 2,263.96.

AFP

