Hong Kong: Shares finish lower on profit-taking

Thu, Nov 12, 2020 - 4:33 PM

PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares closed lower Thursday on profit-taking from recent big gains, while traders are also worried about a surge in global virus infections that could derail countries' economic recovery.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.22 per cent, or 57.60 points, to 26,169.38.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.11 per cent, or 3.52 points, to 3,338.68, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.43 per cent, or 9.79 points, to 2,273.74.

AFP

