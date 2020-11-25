You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares finish on a positive note

Wed, Nov 25, 2020 - 4:32 PM

AK_hkstocks_2511.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended Wednesday with gains for the fourth day in-a-row as traders cheered more positive vaccine news and an easing of political uncertainty in the United States.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.31 per cent, or 81.55 points, to 26,669.75.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.19 per cent, or 40.50 points, to 3,462.33, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 1.74 per cent, or 39.85 points, to 2,254.30.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 25, 2020 04:36 PM
Technology

Google must disclose emails in Russian oligarch's divorce

[NEW YORK] Google was ordered by a US judge to turn over the content of emails of the son of Farkhad Akhmedov to the...

Nov 25, 2020 04:35 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets climb at open

[LONDON] European stock markets climbed in opening deals on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index...

Nov 25, 2020 04:30 PM
Energy & Commodities

Hin Leong founder OK Lim denies HSBC's forgery claim

[SINGAPORE] Oil tycoon Lim Oon Kuin, founder of troubled Singaporean oil trader Hin Leong, denied allegations by the...

Nov 25, 2020 04:22 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Maybank KE downgrades DBS, OCBC, UOB to 'sell' on 'unsustainable' rally

MAYBANK Kim Eng (MKE) has recommended investors take profit on the stocks of Singapore's banking trio, given that...

Nov 25, 2020 04:21 PM
Government & Economy

Japan PM Suga trips up with messy reversal on tourism campaign

[TOKYO] Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's abrupt decision to partially pause a domestic travel campaign amid...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Singapore Airlines gains nearly 17% on the week

Stocks to watch: UOB, Singapore Airlines, ST Engineering, Cromwell E-Reit

High Court dismisses Singapore firm's bid to release funds to pare Wirecard 'loans'

Sea's Forrest Li credits Singapore in Businessman of the Year win

Asia: Markets extend rally as optimism abounds on vaccine, US politics

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for