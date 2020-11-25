Hong Kong: Shares finish on a positive note

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended Wednesday with gains for the fourth day in-a-row as traders cheered more positive vaccine news and an easing of political uncertainty in the United States.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.31 per cent, or 81.55 points, to 26,669.75.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.19 per cent, or 40.50 points, to 3,462.33, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 1.74 per cent, or 39.85 points, to 2,254.30.

