You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares finish week with a loss

Fri, May 15, 2020 - 4:34 PM

doc7akzf6uyxaq1iajbqoi2_doc6ue7z33jm2a4qiv61z1.jpg
Hong Kong stocks finished slightly lower Friday, marking a fourth straight loss as investors fret over a second wave of infections, the long path to economic recovery and brewing US-China tensions.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished slightly lower Friday, marking a fourth straight loss as investors fret over a second wave of infections, the long path to economic recovery and brewing US-China tensions.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.14 per cent, or 32.27 points, to 23,797.47.

...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 15, 2020 04:37 PM
Government & Economy

Jobs as swabbers paying S$3,800 are only short term: MOH

THE Ministry of Health (MOH) has clarified that the swab test jobs with a starting pay of S$3,400 a month are short-...

May 15, 2020 04:18 PM
Companies & Markets

Analysts remain bearish on SIA after worse-than-expected Q4 losses

ANALYSTS remain bearish on Singapore Airlines (SIA) after the national carrier posted worse-than-expected losses in...

May 15, 2020 03:48 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares edge higher on China's factory data, post weekly loss

[SEOUL] South Korean shares edged higher on Friday as Chinese factory data showed signs of a recovery in the world's...

May 15, 2020 03:44 PM
Real Estate

The wealthy continue to pick up choice assets amid April home sales plunge in S'pore

DESPITE a plunge in sales of new homes in April, the very rich had no problem forking out money for their favourite...

May 15, 2020 03:42 PM
Government & Economy

Self-distancing a pipe dream in Hong Kong's cramped 'cubicle flats'

[HONG KONG] Squashed inside the 50-sq-ft living space she shares with her son, Wong Mei-ying knows social distancing...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.