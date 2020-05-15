Hong Kong: Shares finish week with a loss

Get our introductory offer at only
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished slightly lower Friday, marking a fourth straight loss as investors fret over a second wave of infections, the long path to economic recovery and brewing US-China tensions.
The Hang Seng Index eased 0.14 per cent, or 32.27 points, to 23,797.47.
