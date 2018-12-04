You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares finish with gains

Tue, Dec 04, 2018 - 4:22 PM

file6xznejl6qzcidjbdogt.jpg
Hong Kong shares ended higher Tuesday thanks to a late rally after spending most of the day in negative territory on uncertainty about the chances China and the US will resolve their trade row despite the weekend truce.
REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares ended higher Tuesday thanks to a late rally after spending most of the day in negative territory on uncertainty about the chances China and the US will resolve their trade row despite the weekend truce.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.29 per cent, or 78.40 points, to 27,260.44.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.42 per cent, or 11.16 points, to 2,665.96, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, closed 0.43 per cent, or 5.94 points, up at 1,387.49.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20181204_HHSEMB4_3633754.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up

BT_20181204_YOARA4_3633875.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

ARA Asset Mgt buys Hyatt Hotels portfolio in global blitz

Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Leadership departures compound Asia Fashion's many ills

Most Read

1 Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale
2 STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip
3 SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up
4 Former Queenstown Cinema site up for sale by tender; expects to fetch above S$200m
5 ARA buys portfolio of 38 select-service Hyatt Hotels in maiden US foray

Must Read

2018-11-14T172006Z_74712961_RC12CE356C20_RTRMADP_3_LUXURY-OUTLOOK-BAIN.JPG
Dec 4, 2018
Consumer

Singapore is Asia's second most costly city for luxury living: Julius Baer report

ron sim.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Private equity firm KKR pays S$500m for 'significant stake' in OSIM owner V3

Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux gets third extension on creditor's deadline to find buyer for Tuaspring

(L-R) Danny Gilligan, Cofounder Data Republic.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Garage

Australia's Data Republic raises A$22m in Series B round led by Singtel's Innov8; SIA takes stake in the tech startup

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening