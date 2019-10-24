You are here

Hong Kong shares finish with gains

Thu, Oct 24, 2019 - 4:28 PM

Hong Kong stocks ended Thursday with healthy gains, in line with an advance in most other Asian markets, following a lead from Wall Street.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended Thursday with healthy gains, in line with an advance in most other Asian markets, following a lead from Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.87 per cent, or 231.22 points, to 26,797.95.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching down 0.70 points to 2,940.92, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dipped 0.13 per cent, or 2.07 points, to 1,616.33.

