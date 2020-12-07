You are here

Hong Kong: Shares finish with losses

Mon, Dec 07, 2020 - 4:22 PM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed sharply lower on Monday, hit by profit-taking and concerns about fresh China-US tensions, which overshadowed data showing China's exports rose at their fastest pace in almost three years last month.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.23 per cent, or 329.07 points, to 26,506.85.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.81 per cent, or 27.98 points, to 3,416.60, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.30 per cent, or 6.92 points to 2,294.91.

