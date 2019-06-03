Hong Kong: Shares inch down at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks slipped at the open on Monday, tracking losses on Wall Street as investors grapple with the fallout of the increasingly bitter trade war between the US and China.

The Hang Seng Index edged down 0.08 per cent, or 22.72 points, to 26,878.37.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened 0.1 per cent higher, or 3.04 points, at 2,901.74, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, opened 0.26 per cent higher, or 4.03 points, to open at 1,535.89.

AFP