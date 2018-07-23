Hong Kong: Shares inch up at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened higher Monday as investors appeared to shrug off fears of a global trade war following the release of a round of mostly solid US earnings reports.

The Hang Seng Index advanced 0.3 per cent, or 81.07 points, to 28,305.55.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.50 per cent, or 14.07 points, to 2,815.20 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.63 per cent, or 10.02 points, to 1,583.28.

AFP