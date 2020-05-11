Hong Kong: Shares jump at Monday's open

Hong Kong stocks climbed at the open on Monday morning, in line with gains across Asia, as some badly hit countries reported a further slowdown in the number of coronavirus deaths.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks climbed at the open on Monday morning, in line with gains across Asia, as some badly hit countries reported a further slowdown in the number of coronavirus deaths.

The Hang Seng Index rallied 0.99 per cent, or 240.01 points, to 24,470.18.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.22 per cent, or 6.23 points, to 2,901.57, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.43 per cent, or 7.82 points, to 1,816.99.

AFP