Hong Kong: Shares kick off with gains

Tue, Feb 09, 2021 - 9:46 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks began Tuesday on the front foot, extending their recent rally, following another record close in New York as US lawmakers edged closer to a new stimulus for the world's top economy.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.42 per cent or 123.03 points to 29,442.50.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.21 per cent or 7.33 points to 3,539.77, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange put on 0.34 per cent or 8.09 points to 2,368.88.

AFP

