You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong shares of China's SMIC plunge as Trump considers adding firm in blacklist

Mon, Sep 07, 2020 - 10:43 AM

rk_smic_070920.jpg
Shares of Hong Kong-listed Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) fell as much as 15.2 per cent to HK$20.02, the lowest since June 16, after a US official said it was considering adding the Chinese firm to a trade blacklist.
PHOTO: SMICS.COM

[HONG KONG] Shares of Hong Kong-listed Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) fell as much as 15.2 per cent to HK$20.02, the lowest since June 16, after a US official said it was considering adding the Chinese firm to a trade blacklist.

The stock was the fifth most actively traded by turnover in early trade.

Its Shanghai-listed shares fell as much as 11 per cent.

The Trump administration is considering whether to add China's top chipmaker SMIC to a trade blacklist, a Defence Department official said Friday, as the United States escalates a crackdown on Chinese companies.

While details remain scarce, the potential measures could effectively prevent US companies from supplying goods and services to SMIC. The proposed measures recall those placed by the US Department of Commerce on Chinese smartphone maker Huawei Technologies.

SEE ALSO

Chip-fuelled creativity

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

SMIC is China's top semiconductor fab, and the closest domestic counterpart to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's most advanced maker of chips.

Despite steady government support since its founding in 2000, SMIC lags behind its rival both in terms of production volume and technology.

Like TSMC and other fabs, SMIC relies on a number of US-based companies to obtain key production equipment, such as Applied Materials. Research firm Jefferies estimates that 40 per cent to 50 per cent of the company's suppliers hail from the states.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 7, 2020 11:15 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong tycoons, banks claimed millions in virus subsidies

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's property tycoons and global firms including Ernst & Young and Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)...

Sep 7, 2020 11:09 AM
Government & Economy

Pressures build on UK's Johnson as Covid cases surge

[LONDON] Two of Boris Johnson's senior ministers laid bare the competing pressures facing the UK government as it...

Sep 7, 2020 10:52 AM
Stocks

Asia: Shares on shaky footing amid elevated valuations; oil skids

[SYDNEY] Asian shares were on the defensive on Monday as investors grappled with sky-high valuations against the...

Sep 7, 2020 10:44 AM
Energy & Commodities

China's first homegrown nuclear reactor begins loading fuel

[BEIJING] China's homegrown nuclear technology took a significant step forward as a Hualong One reactor began...

Sep 7, 2020 10:37 AM
Government & Economy

Australia expects to receive AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine within months

[SYDNEY] Australia expects to receive its first batches of a potential Covid-19 vaccine in January, Prime Minister...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, CapitaLand Mall Trust, CCT, StarHub, Boustead Projects

Acquittal of Liew Mun Leong's former maid prompts AGC to look further into case

China Life Singapore to hire more than 500 consultants in next five years

Singapore shares fall at Monday's open; STI down 0.2%

Savills Residential, Huttons Asia to merge in further sector consolidation

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.