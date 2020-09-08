Hong Kong: Shares open higher

Hong Kong stocks opened higher on Tuesday, tracking healthy gains in Europe as traders picked up bargains following last week's sharp losses.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened higher on Tuesday, tracking healthy gains in Europe as traders picked up bargains following last week's sharp losses.

The Hang Sang Index rose 0.80 per cent or 195.61 points to 24,785.26.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.26 per cent or 8.63 points to 3,301.22, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.13 per cent or 2.82 points to 2,242.50.

AFP