You are here
Hong Kong: Shares open higher
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened higher on Tuesday, tracking healthy gains in Europe as traders picked up bargains following last week's sharp losses.
The Hang Sang Index rose 0.80 per cent or 195.61 points to 24,785.26.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.26 per cent or 8.63 points to 3,301.22, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.13 per cent or 2.82 points to 2,242.50.
AFP
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes